Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 23
EPS
$-0.330
Quarterly Revenue
$58.9M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$58.9M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Hallador Energy using advanced sorting and filters.
Hallador Energy Questions & Answers
When is Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) reporting earnings?
Hallador Energy (HNRG) is scheduled to report earnings on August 8, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 23, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG)?
The Actual EPS was $0.01, which missed the estimate of $0.14.
What were Hallador Energy’s (NASDAQ:HNRG) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $64.3M, which beat the estimate of $64.2M.
