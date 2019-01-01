Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Hallador Energy
Hallador Energy Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Hallador Energy (NASDAQ: HNRG) was reported by B. Riley Securities on March 24, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $4.00 expecting HNRG to fall to within 12 months (a possible -22.33% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Hallador Energy (NASDAQ: HNRG) was provided by B. Riley Securities, and Hallador Energy maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Hallador Energy, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Hallador Energy was filed on March 24, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 24, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Hallador Energy (HNRG) rating was a maintained with a price target of $5.00 to $4.00. The current price Hallador Energy (HNRG) is trading at is $5.15, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.