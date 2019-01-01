Hankyu Hanshin Holdings Inc conducts business in real estate, urban transportation, real estate, entertainment and communications, travel, international transportation, and hotels. Urban transportation is the leading revenue generator for Hankyu, and consists of Hankyu Corporation and Hanshin Electric Railway. Through these businesses, the company provides transportation services through a network that includes railways, buses, and taxis. The real estate business also brings in a significant portion of revenue and almost moves in lock step with the public transportation segment. Through this business, the company develops commercial facilities, residential properties, office buildings, and offers leasing and management administration.