Hon Hai Precision
(OTCPK:HNHPF)
7.69
-0.08[-1.03%]
Last update: 2:56PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low7.65 - 7.93
52 Week High/Low6.52 - 8.6
Open / Close7.85 / -
Float / Outstanding- / 6.9B
Vol / Avg.42.9K / 80.5K
Mkt Cap53.3B
P/E11.36
50d Avg. Price7.07
Div / Yield0.29/3.67%
Payout Ratio39.89
EPS4.24
Total Float-

Hon Hai Precision (OTC:HNHPF), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Hon Hai Precision reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

$1.4T

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Hon Hai Precision using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Hon Hai Precision Questions & Answers

Q
When is Hon Hai Precision (OTCPK:HNHPF) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Hon Hai Precision

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Hon Hai Precision (OTCPK:HNHPF)?
A

There are no earnings for Hon Hai Precision

Q
What were Hon Hai Precision’s (OTCPK:HNHPF) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Hon Hai Precision

