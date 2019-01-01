Hon Hai Precision (OTC:HNHPF), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Hon Hai Precision
Hon Hai Precision Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Hon Hai Precision (OTCPK: HNHPF) was reported by Morgan Stanley on August 16, 2016. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting HNHPF to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Hon Hai Precision (OTCPK: HNHPF) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and Hon Hai Precision their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Hon Hai Precision, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Hon Hai Precision was filed on August 16, 2016 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around August 16, 2017.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Hon Hai Precision (HNHPF) rating was a with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Hon Hai Precision (HNHPF) is trading at is $7.69, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.