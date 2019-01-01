ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Hongkong Land Holdings
(OTCPK:HNGKY)
25.645
0.9475[3.84%]
Last update: 1:52PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low25.44 - 25.74
52 Week High/Low20.56 - 29.32
Open / Close25.74 / -
Float / Outstanding- / 451.3M
Vol / Avg.1K / 1.8K
Mkt Cap11.6B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price24.1
Div / Yield1.1/4.45%
Payout Ratio-
EPS-
Total Float-

Hongkong Land Holdings (OTC:HNGKY), Dividends

Hongkong Land Holdings issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Hongkong Land Holdings generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Aug 16, 2012
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Hongkong Land Holdings Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Hongkong Land Holdings (HNGKY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hongkong Land Holdings. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.27 on October 17, 2012.

Q
What date did I need to own Hongkong Land Holdings (HNGKY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hongkong Land Holdings (HNGKY). The last dividend payout was on October 17, 2012 and was $0.27

Q
How much per share is the next Hongkong Land Holdings (HNGKY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hongkong Land Holdings (HNGKY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.27 on October 17, 2012

Q
What is the dividend yield for Hongkong Land Holdings (OTCPK:HNGKY)?
A

Hongkong Land Holdings has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Hongkong Land Holdings (HNGKY) was $0.27 and was paid out next on October 17, 2012.

Browse dividends on all stocks.