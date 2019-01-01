QQQ
Range
28.44 - 28.44
Vol / Avg.
0.2K/1.8K
Div / Yield
1.1/3.87%
52 Wk
20.56 - 29.32
Mkt Cap
13B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
28.44
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
457.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Real Estate.Industry: Real Estate Management & Development
Hongkong Land is a property investor mainly holding prime commercial assets in Hong Kong and Singapore. The company is the second- largest office landlord in Hong Kong with a portfolio of centrally located assets, totaling 4.1 million square feet of office space, along with 0.6 million square feet of retail space. It also holds 1.6 million square feet of prime office space in Singapore. Rental income accounts for about 75% of the operating profit, with most coming from Hong Kong. Property development projects in Singapore and China contribute the rest. The company was founded in 1889 and is dual-listed on the London Stock Exchange, with a secondary listing on the Singapore Exchange. It is 50-percent owned by Jardine Matheson Holdings.

Hongkong Land Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hongkong Land Holdings (HNGKY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hongkong Land Holdings (OTCPK: HNGKY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hongkong Land Holdings's (HNGKY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hongkong Land Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for Hongkong Land Holdings (HNGKY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hongkong Land Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for Hongkong Land Holdings (HNGKY)?

A

The stock price for Hongkong Land Holdings (OTCPK: HNGKY) is $28.44 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 18:57:17 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hongkong Land Holdings (HNGKY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.27 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 17, 2012 to stockholders of record on August 14, 2012.

Q

When is Hongkong Land Holdings (OTCPK:HNGKY) reporting earnings?

A

Hongkong Land Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hongkong Land Holdings (HNGKY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hongkong Land Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Hongkong Land Holdings (HNGKY) operate in?

A

Hongkong Land Holdings is in the Real Estate sector and Real Estate Management & Development industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.