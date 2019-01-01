ñol

HMN Finl
(NASDAQ:HMNF)
22.81
-0.43[-1.85%]
Last update: 12:55PM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low22.81 - 23.17
52 Week High/Low20.62 - 25.98
Open / Close23.17 / -
Float / Outstanding3.7M / 4.5M
Vol / Avg.5.2K / 4.1K
Mkt Cap103.6M
P/E8.9
50d Avg. Price24.1
Div / Yield0.24/1.03%
Payout Ratio2.3
EPS0.34
Total Float3.7M

HMN Finl (NASDAQ:HMNF), Dividends

HMN Finl issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash HMN Finl generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.00%

Annual Dividend

$0.24

Last Dividend

May 17
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

HMN Finl Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next HMN Finl (HMNF) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for HMN Finl. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.06 on June 7, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own HMN Finl (HMNF) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for HMN Finl ($HMNF) will be on June 7, 2022. Investors need to be owners of HMN Finl (HMNF) shares by May 17, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next HMN Finl (HMNF) dividend?
A

The next dividend for HMN Finl (HMNF) will be on May 16, 2022 and will be $0.06

Q
What is the dividend yield for HMN Finl (NASDAQ:HMNF)?
A

HMN Finl has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for HMN Finl (HMNF) was $0.06 and was paid out next on June 7, 2022.

