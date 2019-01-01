Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Cue Health
Cue Health Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Cue Health (NASDAQ: HLTH) was reported by Morgan Stanley on May 12, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $10.00 expecting HLTH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 100.20% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Cue Health (NASDAQ: HLTH) was provided by Morgan Stanley, and Cue Health maintained their equal-weight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Cue Health, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Cue Health was filed on May 12, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 12, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Cue Health (HLTH) rating was a maintained with a price target of $11.00 to $10.00. The current price Cue Health (HLTH) is trading at is $5.00, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
