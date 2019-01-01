QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
9.81 - 9.83
Vol / Avg.
21.6K/76K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
9.6 - 10.51
Mkt Cap
447.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
9.82
P/E
-
EPS
0.17
Shares
45.5M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
H.I.G. Acquisition Corp is a blank check company.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

H.I.G. Acquisition Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy H.I.G. Acquisition (HIGA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of H.I.G. Acquisition (NYSE: HIGA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are H.I.G. Acquisition's (HIGA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for H.I.G. Acquisition.

Q

What is the target price for H.I.G. Acquisition (HIGA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for H.I.G. Acquisition

Q

Current Stock Price for H.I.G. Acquisition (HIGA)?

A

The stock price for H.I.G. Acquisition (NYSE: HIGA) is $9.8299 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 19:55:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does H.I.G. Acquisition (HIGA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for H.I.G. Acquisition.

Q

When is H.I.G. Acquisition (NYSE:HIGA) reporting earnings?

A

H.I.G. Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is H.I.G. Acquisition (HIGA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for H.I.G. Acquisition.

Q

What sector and industry does H.I.G. Acquisition (HIGA) operate in?

A

H.I.G. Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.