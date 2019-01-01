QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Hi-Great Group Holding Co is a development stage company that engages in sale of herbal supplements.

Hi-Great Group Holding Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hi-Great Group Holding (HIGR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hi-Great Group Holding (OTCEM: HIGR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hi-Great Group Holding's (HIGR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hi-Great Group Holding.

Q

What is the target price for Hi-Great Group Holding (HIGR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hi-Great Group Holding

Q

Current Stock Price for Hi-Great Group Holding (HIGR)?

A

The stock price for Hi-Great Group Holding (OTCEM: HIGR) is $1 last updated Today at 3:47:04 PM.

Q

Does Hi-Great Group Holding (HIGR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hi-Great Group Holding.

Q

When is Hi-Great Group Holding (OTCEM:HIGR) reporting earnings?

A

Hi-Great Group Holding does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hi-Great Group Holding (HIGR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hi-Great Group Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does Hi-Great Group Holding (HIGR) operate in?

A

Hi-Great Group Holding is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.