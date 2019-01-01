QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Materials.Industry: Chemicals
Hong Yuan Hldg Group, formerly Cereplast Inc is a shell company.

Hong Yuan Hldg Gr Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hong Yuan Hldg Gr (HGYN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hong Yuan Hldg Gr (OTCQB: HGYN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hong Yuan Hldg Gr's (HGYN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hong Yuan Hldg Gr.

Q

What is the target price for Hong Yuan Hldg Gr (HGYN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hong Yuan Hldg Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for Hong Yuan Hldg Gr (HGYN)?

A

The stock price for Hong Yuan Hldg Gr (OTCQB: HGYN) is $0.13 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 17:57:32 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hong Yuan Hldg Gr (HGYN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hong Yuan Hldg Gr.

Q

When is Hong Yuan Hldg Gr (OTCQB:HGYN) reporting earnings?

A

Hong Yuan Hldg Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hong Yuan Hldg Gr (HGYN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hong Yuan Hldg Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Hong Yuan Hldg Gr (HGYN) operate in?

A

Hong Yuan Hldg Gr is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.