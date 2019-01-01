ñol

Hong Yuan Hldg Gr
(OTCQB:HGYN)
0.0601
0.0045[8.09%]
Last update: 10:46AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low0.06 - 0.1
52 Week High/Low0.04 - 1.47
Open / Close0.1 / -
Float / Outstanding24.6M / 74.6M
Vol / Avg.1.1K / 40.3K
Mkt Cap4.5M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.1
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0
Total Float-

Hong Yuan Hldg Gr (OTC:HGYN), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Hong Yuan Hldg Gr reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

EPS

Quarterly Revenue

Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of Hong Yuan Hldg Gr using advanced sorting and filters.

No Data

Hong Yuan Hldg Gr Questions & Answers

Q
When is Hong Yuan Hldg Gr (OTCQB:HGYN) reporting earnings?
A

There are no earnings for Hong Yuan Hldg Gr

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Hong Yuan Hldg Gr (OTCQB:HGYN)?
A

There are no earnings for Hong Yuan Hldg Gr

Q
What were Hong Yuan Hldg Gr’s (OTCQB:HGYN) revenues?
A

There are no earnings for Hong Yuan Hldg Gr

