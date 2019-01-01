ñol

Hilton Grand Vacations
(NYSE:HGV)
46.11
-0.49[-1.05%]
Last update: 10:58AM
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low46.04 - 46.49
52 Week High/Low36.95 - 56.33
Open / Close46.4 / -
Float / Outstanding89.1M / 120.3M
Vol / Avg.109.4K / 772.7K
Mkt Cap5.5B
P/E20.71
50d Avg. Price47.13
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.42
Total Float89.1M

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV), Dividends

Hilton Grand Vacations issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Hilton Grand Vacations generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

Hilton Grand Vacations Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hilton Grand Vacations.

Q
What date did I need to own Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hilton Grand Vacations.

Q
How much per share is the next Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hilton Grand Vacations.

Q
What is the dividend yield for Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hilton Grand Vacations.

