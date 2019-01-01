Home Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:HFBL), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Apr 28
EPS
$0.370
Quarterly Revenue
$5.1M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$5.1M
Earnings History
Home Federal Bancorp Questions & Answers
When is Home Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:HFBL) reporting earnings?
Home Federal Bancorp (HFBL) is scheduled to report earnings on July 28, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on April 28, 2022 for Q3.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Home Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:HFBL)?
The Actual EPS was $0.27, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Home Federal Bancorp’s (NASDAQ:HFBL) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $4.2M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
