Range
0.05 - 0.06
Vol / Avg.
1.1M/2.5M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.02 - 0.43
Mkt Cap
21.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.05
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
411.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care. Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
Health Discovery Corp is a machine learning company that uses advanced mathematical techniques to analyze large amounts of data to uncover patterns that might otherwise be undetectable. The company operates in the field of molecular diagnostics where such tools are critical to scientific discovery. It owns a patent portfolio of machine learning technology, including certain pioneer patents on Support Vector Machine. The company recognizes revenue principally from license and royalty fees for intellectual property and from development agreements with research partners.

Health Discovery Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Health Discovery (HDVY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Health Discovery (OTCPK: HDVY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Health Discovery's (HDVY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Health Discovery.

Q

What is the target price for Health Discovery (HDVY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Health Discovery

Q

Current Stock Price for Health Discovery (HDVY)?

A

The stock price for Health Discovery (OTCPK: HDVY) is $0.053 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:54:17 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Health Discovery (HDVY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Health Discovery.

Q

When is Health Discovery (OTCPK:HDVY) reporting earnings?

A

Health Discovery does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Health Discovery (HDVY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Health Discovery.

Q

What sector and industry does Health Discovery (HDVY) operate in?

A

Health Discovery is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.