QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
0.1K/2.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
76.31 - 197
Mkt Cap
6.9B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
15.57
EPS
3.68
Shares
34.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Hunter Douglas NV is engaged in manufacturing window covering and architectural products. The Company operates as a decentralized, global federation of small and medium-sized companies that manufacture and market similar products. It also manufactures sustainable sun-control solutions, suspended ceilings, ventilated facade systems, and translucent materials.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Hunter Douglas Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hunter Douglas (HDUGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hunter Douglas (OTCPK: HDUGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hunter Douglas's (HDUGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hunter Douglas.

Q

What is the target price for Hunter Douglas (HDUGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hunter Douglas

Q

Current Stock Price for Hunter Douglas (HDUGF)?

A

The stock price for Hunter Douglas (OTCPK: HDUGF) is $197 last updated Fri Feb 04 2022 14:41:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hunter Douglas (HDUGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hunter Douglas.

Q

When is Hunter Douglas (OTCPK:HDUGF) reporting earnings?

A

Hunter Douglas does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hunter Douglas (HDUGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hunter Douglas.

Q

What sector and industry does Hunter Douglas (HDUGF) operate in?

A

Hunter Douglas is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.