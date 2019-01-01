QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
13.65 - 13.98
Vol / Avg.
48.4K/82.4K
Div / Yield
0.53/3.90%
52 Wk
12.88 - 19.34
Mkt Cap
13.6B
Payout Ratio
24.27
Open
13.98
P/E
6.67
EPS
0.34
Shares
992.1M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sep 20, 2021, 6:08AM
Sector: Materials.Industry: Construction Materials
HeidelbergCement is one of the world's largest building materials companies, with operations in 60 countries. Its core activities include the production of cement and aggregates, which are used to construct houses, infrastructure, and commercial facilities. The sale of cement and aggregates accounts for the majority of group revenue and profits. North America is the company's largest market, contributing 29% of EBITDA, followed by Western and Southern Europe, contributing 21%. HeidelbergCement is listed in Germany and has 55,000 employees.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-17
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

HeidelbergCement Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy HeidelbergCement (HDELY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of HeidelbergCement (OTCPK: HDELY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are HeidelbergCement's (HDELY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for HeidelbergCement.

Q

What is the target price for HeidelbergCement (HDELY) stock?

A

The latest price target for HeidelbergCement (OTCPK: HDELY) was reported by JP Morgan on September 20, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting HDELY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for HeidelbergCement (HDELY)?

A

The stock price for HeidelbergCement (OTCPK: HDELY) is $13.7 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:58:22 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does HeidelbergCement (HDELY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on May 21, 2012 to stockholders of record on May 1, 2012.

Q

When is HeidelbergCement (OTCPK:HDELY) reporting earnings?

A

HeidelbergCement’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is HeidelbergCement (HDELY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for HeidelbergCement.

Q

What sector and industry does HeidelbergCement (HDELY) operate in?

A

HeidelbergCement is in the Materials sector and Construction Materials industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.