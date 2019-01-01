HeidelbergCement (OTC:HDELY), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for HeidelbergCement
HeidelbergCement Questions & Answers
The latest price target for HeidelbergCement (OTCPK: HDELY) was reported by JP Morgan on September 20, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting HDELY to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for HeidelbergCement (OTCPK: HDELY) was provided by JP Morgan, and HeidelbergCement downgraded their underweight rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of HeidelbergCement, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for HeidelbergCement was filed on September 20, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around September 20, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest HeidelbergCement (HDELY) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price HeidelbergCement (HDELY) is trading at is $11.68, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
