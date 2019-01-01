HeidelbergCement (OTC:HDELY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 11
EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
–
Earnings History
HeidelbergCement Questions & Answers
When is HeidelbergCement (OTCPK:HDELY) reporting earnings?
HeidelbergCement (HDELY) is scheduled to report earnings on July 28, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 11, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for HeidelbergCement (OTCPK:HDELY)?
The Actual EPS was $2.19, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were HeidelbergCement’s (OTCPK:HDELY) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $5.4B, which beat the estimate of $0K.
