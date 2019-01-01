HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 13
EPS
$-0.060
Quarterly Revenue
$3.1M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$3.1M
Earnings History
HCW Biologics Questions & Answers
When is HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB) reporting earnings?
HCW Biologics (HCWB) is scheduled to report earnings on August 12, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 13, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for HCW Biologics (NASDAQ:HCWB)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.66, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were HCW Biologics’s (NASDAQ:HCWB) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $0K, which hit the estimate of $0K.
