Healthier Choices Management Corp is a United States-based holding company. The company operates vape retail stores in the Southeast region of the United States of America. Besides, it also operates Ada's Natural Market which is a natural and organic grocery store offering fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, health and beauty products, and natural household items. It sells a variety of e-liquid products under the Vape Store brand. The operating segments of the company are Grocery and Vapor. Grocery segments account for the majority of the revenue.