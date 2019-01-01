QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
0 - 0
Vol / Avg.
468.2M/1.1B
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0 - 0
Mkt Cap
67.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
339.7B
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 7, 2022, 9:44AM
Sector: Consumer Staples.Industry: Tobacco
Healthier Choices Management Corp is a United States-based holding company. The company operates vape retail stores in the Southeast region of the United States of America. Besides, it also operates Ada's Natural Market which is a natural and organic grocery store offering fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, health and beauty products, and natural household items. It sells a variety of e-liquid products under the Vape Store brand. The operating segments of the company are Grocery and Vapor. Grocery segments account for the majority of the revenue.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Healthier Choices Mgmt Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Healthier Choices Mgmt (HCMC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Healthier Choices Mgmt (OTCPK: HCMC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Healthier Choices Mgmt's (HCMC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Healthier Choices Mgmt.

Q

What is the target price for Healthier Choices Mgmt (HCMC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Healthier Choices Mgmt

Q

Current Stock Price for Healthier Choices Mgmt (HCMC)?

A

The stock price for Healthier Choices Mgmt (OTCPK: HCMC) is $0.0002 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:57 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Healthier Choices Mgmt (HCMC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Healthier Choices Mgmt.

Q

When is Healthier Choices Mgmt (OTCPK:HCMC) reporting earnings?

A

Healthier Choices Mgmt’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Healthier Choices Mgmt (HCMC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Healthier Choices Mgmt.

Q

What sector and industry does Healthier Choices Mgmt (HCMC) operate in?

A

Healthier Choices Mgmt is in the Consumer Staples sector and Tobacco industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.