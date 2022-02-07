HCMC Inks First Healthy Choice Wellness Center Licensing Agreement

Healthier Choices Management Corp. (OTC:HCMC) has inked its first licensing agreement for its Healthy Choice Wellness Center segment.

The new IV hydration location will be inside the Casbah Spa & Salon in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, a full service spa and salon that has been in business for over 23 years.

As in our New York location, the new Healthy Choice Wellness Center will likewise offer eight different IV drip “cocktails” for clients to choose from. These cocktails are designed to help boost immunity, fight fatigue and stress, reduce inflammation, enhance weight loss, and efficiently deliver anti-oxidants and anti-aging mixes. Additionally, there are cocktails for health, beauty and re-hydration.

“We are thrilled to be working with an establishment like Casbah, a staple in the community for over 23 years with an impeccable reputation for high quality wellness and beauty services,” Jeff Holman, CEO of HCMC, said. “After lengthy strategic discussions with the ownership and management at Casbah, we are convinced that the addition of a Healthy Choice Wellness Center will be a perfect fit, and the services provided will be enthusiastically embraced by their existing client base.”

Holman added that the company anticipates a Valentine’s Day launch of the Healthy Choice Wellness Center at the Casbah, and “plans for a pre-launch event for existing Casbah customers are already in the works.”

Casbah currently provides wellness and beauty offerings including body treatments in the form of scrubs, exfoliation, mud soaks and seaweed wraps, a full array of massages, facial and skincare, as well as hair, nail and other wellness and beauty treatments.

Nicole Maggio, Casbah’s owner, said that they are”excited to be bringing IV therapy and additional wellness treatments and products into our spa under the Healthy Choice Wellness Center brand.”

Photo: Courtesy of Cytonn Photography on Unsplash