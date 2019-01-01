QQQ
Range
0.73 - 0.83
Vol / Avg.
146.1K/22.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.02 - 15.54
Mkt Cap
16M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.79
P/E
-
EPS
-0.4
Shares
21.8M
Outstanding
Halo Collective Inc is a cannabis extraction company. It is engaged in manufacturing cannabis oil and concentrates and distributing cannabis products for recreational use in the states of Oregon, Nevada and California.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-16
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-31
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Halo Collective Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Halo Collective (HCANF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Halo Collective (OTCQB: HCANF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Halo Collective's (HCANF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Halo Collective.

Q

What is the target price for Halo Collective (HCANF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Halo Collective

Q

Current Stock Price for Halo Collective (HCANF)?

A

The stock price for Halo Collective (OTCQB: HCANF) is $0.735 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:54:12 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Halo Collective (HCANF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Halo Collective.

Q

When is Halo Collective (OTCQB:HCANF) reporting earnings?

A

Halo Collective’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is Halo Collective (HCANF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Halo Collective.

Q

What sector and industry does Halo Collective (HCANF) operate in?

A

Halo Collective is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.