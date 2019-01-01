QQQ
Analyst Ratings

VanEck Natural Resources ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy VanEck Natural Resources ETF (HAP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of VanEck Natural Resources ETF (ARCA: HAP) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are VanEck Natural Resources ETF's (HAP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for VanEck Natural Resources ETF.

Q

What is the target price for VanEck Natural Resources ETF (HAP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for VanEck Natural Resources ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for VanEck Natural Resources ETF (HAP)?

A

The stock price for VanEck Natural Resources ETF (ARCA: HAP) is $49.1069 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:45:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does VanEck Natural Resources ETF (HAP) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.94 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 28, 2020 to stockholders of record on December 21, 2020.

Q

When is VanEck Natural Resources ETF (ARCA:HAP) reporting earnings?

A

VanEck Natural Resources ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is VanEck Natural Resources ETF (HAP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for VanEck Natural Resources ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does VanEck Natural Resources ETF (HAP) operate in?

A

VanEck Natural Resources ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.