Hallmark Financial Servs (NASDAQ:HALL), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 12
EPS
$-0.180
Quarterly Revenue
$85.7M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$85.7M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Hallmark Financial Servs using advanced sorting and filters.
Hallmark Financial Servs Questions & Answers
When is Hallmark Financial Servs (NASDAQ:HALL) reporting earnings?
Hallmark Financial Servs (HALL) is scheduled to report earnings on August 11, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 12, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Hallmark Financial Servs (NASDAQ:HALL)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.18, which missed the estimate of $0.26.
What were Hallmark Financial Servs’s (NASDAQ:HALL) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $93.5M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.