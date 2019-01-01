Hallmark Financial Servs (NASDAQ:HALL), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Hallmark Financial Servs
The latest price target for Hallmark Financial Servs (NASDAQ: HALL) was reported by Raymond James on April 17, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for $0.00 expecting HALL to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Hallmark Financial Servs (NASDAQ: HALL) was provided by Raymond James, and Hallmark Financial Servs downgraded their market perform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Hallmark Financial Servs, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Hallmark Financial Servs was filed on April 17, 2020 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 17, 2021.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Hallmark Financial Servs (HALL) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $0.00. The current price Hallmark Financial Servs (HALL) is trading at is $2.91, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
