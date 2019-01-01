QQQ
Sector: Industrials. Industry: Building Products
GWA Group is a leading Australian designer of sanitary-ware and bathroom fittings, having undergone a significant divestment program to focus solely on front-of-wall bathroom and kitchen fittings markets. GWA's portfolio of brands include Caroma, Dorf, Fowler and Clark, with Caroma in particular enjoying long history and high brand awareness in the Australian market. GWA also exited its Australian sanitaryware manufacturing operations in fiscal 2015, choosing to source from Chinese manufacturers under exclusive supply agreements. As part of GWA's efforts to reorient the business toward water supply solutions, the acquisition of Methven--a leading New Zealand shower and bathroom fittings manufacturer--was completed in April 2019.

GWA Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy GWA Group (GWAXY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of GWA Group (OTCPK: GWAXY) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are GWA Group's (GWAXY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for GWA Group.

Q

What is the target price for GWA Group (GWAXY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for GWA Group

Q

Current Stock Price for GWA Group (GWAXY)?

A

The stock price for GWA Group (OTCPK: GWAXY) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does GWA Group (GWAXY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 19, 2012 to stockholders of record on October 11, 2012.

Q

When is GWA Group (OTCPK:GWAXY) reporting earnings?

A

GWA Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is GWA Group (GWAXY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for GWA Group.

Q

What sector and industry does GWA Group (GWAXY) operate in?

A

GWA Group is in the Industrials sector and Building Products industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.