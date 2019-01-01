GUD Holdings owns a portfolio of brands in Australia and New Zealand across two business segments: automotive and Davey. The automotive segment, which constitutes the vast majority of earnings, distributes aftermarket automotive spare parts, including filters, gaskets, brakes, lighting, and electronic accessories under brands such as Ryco, Wesfil, and Narva. The Davey business includes water-related products for domestic and commercial use, including pumps, water treatment products, and swimming pool accessories.