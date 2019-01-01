|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of GUD Holdings (OTCPK: GUDDY) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for GUD Holdings.
There is no analysis for GUD Holdings
The stock price for GUD Holdings (OTCPK: GUDDY) is $13 last updated Tue Aug 06 2019 19:31:11 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.72 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on August 25, 2011.
GUD Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for GUD Holdings.
GUD Holdings is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Auto Components industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.