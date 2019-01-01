QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
GTY Technology Holdings Inc is a SAAS company offering a cloud-based suite of solutions for North American state and local governments. The company's suite of solutions for state and local governments addresses functions in procurement, payments, grant management, budgeting and permitting. It operates through six segments namely Bonfire, CityBase, eCivis, Open Counter, Questica, and Sherpa.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.150-0.060 0.0900
REV16.590M16.724M134.000K

Analyst Ratings

GTY Technology Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy GTY Technology Holdings (GTYH) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of GTY Technology Holdings (NASDAQ: GTYH) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are GTY Technology Holdings's (GTYH) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for GTY Technology Holdings (GTYH) stock?

A

The latest price target for GTY Technology Holdings (NASDAQ: GTYH) was reported by Needham on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 8.00 expecting GTYH to rise to within 12 months (a possible 91.39% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for GTY Technology Holdings (GTYH)?

A

The stock price for GTY Technology Holdings (NASDAQ: GTYH) is $4.18 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does GTY Technology Holdings (GTYH) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for GTY Technology Holdings.

Q

When is GTY Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:GTYH) reporting earnings?

A

GTY Technology Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is GTY Technology Holdings (GTYH) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for GTY Technology Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does GTY Technology Holdings (GTYH) operate in?

A

GTY Technology Holdings is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.