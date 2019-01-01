QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Entertainment
Get Real USA Inc is engaged in providing digital marketing services for small and mid-sized businesses including website building, e-commerce, search engine optimization, social media campaign boosting, and mobile app development. The company provides its services to musicians, actors, sports stars, celebrity fashion icons.

Get Real USA Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Get Real USA (GTRL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Get Real USA (OTCPK: GTRL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Get Real USA's (GTRL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Get Real USA.

Q

What is the target price for Get Real USA (GTRL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Get Real USA

Q

Current Stock Price for Get Real USA (GTRL)?

A

The stock price for Get Real USA (OTCPK: GTRL) is $0.027 last updated Thu Feb 03 2022 20:42:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Get Real USA (GTRL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Get Real USA.

Q

When is Get Real USA (OTCPK:GTRL) reporting earnings?

A

Get Real USA does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Get Real USA (GTRL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Get Real USA.

Q

What sector and industry does Get Real USA (GTRL) operate in?

A

Get Real USA is in the Communication Services sector and Entertainment industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.