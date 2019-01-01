QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Gatekeeper USA Inc is engaged in the maritime container industry as it relates to container security and protection from potential terrorist attacks.

Analyst Ratings

Gatekeeper USA Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Gatekeeper USA (GTKP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Gatekeeper USA (OTCEM: GTKP) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Gatekeeper USA's (GTKP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Gatekeeper USA.

Q

What is the target price for Gatekeeper USA (GTKP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Gatekeeper USA

Q

Current Stock Price for Gatekeeper USA (GTKP)?

A

The stock price for Gatekeeper USA (OTCEM: GTKP) is $0.0002 last updated Wed Sep 15 2021 19:16:29 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Gatekeeper USA (GTKP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Gatekeeper USA.

Q

When is Gatekeeper USA (OTCEM:GTKP) reporting earnings?

A

Gatekeeper USA does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Gatekeeper USA (GTKP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Gatekeeper USA.

Q

What sector and industry does Gatekeeper USA (GTKP) operate in?

A

Gatekeeper USA is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.