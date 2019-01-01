QQQ
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Energy.Industry: Energy Equipment & Services
Georgetown Corp exploration stage company engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company own an unpatented claim to prospect approximately a half-mile portion near Ruby.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Georgetown Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Georgetown (GTCP) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Georgetown (OTCEM: GTCP) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Georgetown's (GTCP) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Georgetown.

Q

What is the target price for Georgetown (GTCP) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Georgetown

Q

Current Stock Price for Georgetown (GTCP)?

A

The stock price for Georgetown (OTCEM: GTCP) is $0.00001 last updated Thu Dec 16 2021 20:51:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Georgetown (GTCP) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Georgetown.

Q

When is Georgetown (OTCEM:GTCP) reporting earnings?

A

Georgetown does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Georgetown (GTCP) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Georgetown.

Q

What sector and industry does Georgetown (GTCP) operate in?

A

Georgetown is in the Energy sector and Energy Equipment & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.