Grafton Group PLC is a distributor of building materials. It organizes itself into three segments based on end customer: Distribution, Retailing, and Manufacturing. It generates maximum revenue from the Distribution segment. The Distribution segment is engaged in the distribution of building and plumbing materials primarily to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects and also in residential and other new build construction. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United Kingdom.

Grafton Group Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Grafton Group (GROUF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Grafton Group (OTCPK: GROUF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Grafton Group's (GROUF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Grafton Group.

Q

What is the target price for Grafton Group (GROUF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Grafton Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Grafton Group (GROUF)?

A

The stock price for Grafton Group (OTCPK: GROUF) is $15.45 last updated Tue Feb 01 2022 14:36:28 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Grafton Group (GROUF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Grafton Group.

Q

When is Grafton Group (OTCPK:GROUF) reporting earnings?

A

Grafton Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Grafton Group (GROUF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Grafton Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Grafton Group (GROUF) operate in?

A

Grafton Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.