Sector: Industrials.Industry: Transportation Infrastructure
Grindrod is a freight logistics and shipping services company. The company organizes itself into three segments: logistics, ports and terminals, and bank. The logistics segment, which generates the majority of revenue, transports cargo through a fleet of dry-bulk, liquid-bulk, container, and bunker vessels. Ports and terminals refers to the company's investment and operation of terminals and ports. The bank segment provides asset-management and loan financing services. The company is based in South Africa and operates in the following regions, in order of revenue share: Singapore/Asia/Australia, Middle East, South Africa, United Kingdom/Europe, North America/Bermuda, and rest of Africa.

Grindrod Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Grindrod (GRDLY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Grindrod (OTCPK: GRDLY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Grindrod's (GRDLY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Grindrod.

Q

What is the target price for Grindrod (GRDLY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Grindrod

Q

Current Stock Price for Grindrod (GRDLY)?

A

The stock price for Grindrod (OTCPK: GRDLY) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Grindrod (GRDLY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on April 7, 2015 to stockholders of record on March 18, 2015.

Q

When is Grindrod (OTCPK:GRDLY) reporting earnings?

A

Grindrod does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Grindrod (GRDLY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Grindrod.

Q

What sector and industry does Grindrod (GRDLY) operate in?

A

Grindrod is in the Industrials sector and Transportation Infrastructure industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.