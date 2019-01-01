Grindrod is a freight logistics and shipping services company. The company organizes itself into three segments: logistics, ports and terminals, and bank. The logistics segment, which generates the majority of revenue, transports cargo through a fleet of dry-bulk, liquid-bulk, container, and bunker vessels. Ports and terminals refers to the company's investment and operation of terminals and ports. The bank segment provides asset-management and loan financing services. The company is based in South Africa and operates in the following regions, in order of revenue share: Singapore/Asia/Australia, Middle East, South Africa, United Kingdom/Europe, North America/Bermuda, and rest of Africa.