Range
0.41 - 0.43
Vol / Avg.
106.1K/51.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.18 - 0.65
Mkt Cap
44.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.43
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
107.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Grande Portage Resources Ltd is a mineral exploration company based in Canada. The principal business activities are the exploration for and development of natural resource properties namely gold, in Alaska and British Columbia. The company holds an interest in Herbert Gold Property located to the north of Juneau, Alaska. Grande Portage operates through the single segment being The Acquisition and exploration of resource properties.

Grande Portage Resources Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Grande Portage Resources (GPTRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Grande Portage Resources (OTCQB: GPTRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Grande Portage Resources's (GPTRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Grande Portage Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Grande Portage Resources (GPTRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Grande Portage Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Grande Portage Resources (GPTRF)?

A

The stock price for Grande Portage Resources (OTCQB: GPTRF) is $0.4172 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:36:14 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Grande Portage Resources (GPTRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Grande Portage Resources.

Q

When is Grande Portage Resources (OTCQB:GPTRF) reporting earnings?

A

Grande Portage Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Grande Portage Resources (GPTRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Grande Portage Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Grande Portage Resources (GPTRF) operate in?

A

Grande Portage Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.