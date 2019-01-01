Geckosystems International Corp is a developer of mobile service robots. The company supplies mobile robot solutions for safety, security, and service. Its suite of BaseBot technologies in the CareBot Mobile Service Robots include GeckoImager an optical range finding and vision system, GeckoSPIO an networkable, high I/O count robot controller board, GeckoOrient a sensor fused positioning subsystem, GeckoNav an Artificial Intelligence centric automatic, self-navigation software, GeckoZap a test, calibrate, and debug software suite, and GeckoChat a verbal interaction system that enables timely verbal reminders, monologues, dialogues, and custom robotic personalities.