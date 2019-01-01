QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/5.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.01 - 0.29
Mkt Cap
6.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0.02
Shares
76.6M
Outstanding
Aquarius AI Inc, formerly Good Life Networks Inc. is a digital advertising technology company. The company's data systems provide real-time decisions on billions of data points using machine learning, modular software systems, and scalable hardware. It builds advertising ecosystems that are brand-safe, transparent, reliable for advertisers, efficient, and productive for digital publishers. The company has also developed a technology platform designed for a video that allows advertisers to carefully select where their ads are placed.

Analyst Ratings

Aquarius AI Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Aquarius AI (GOOLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Aquarius AI (OTCPK: GOOLF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Aquarius AI's (GOOLF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Aquarius AI.

Q

What is the target price for Aquarius AI (GOOLF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Aquarius AI

Q

Current Stock Price for Aquarius AI (GOOLF)?

A

The stock price for Aquarius AI (OTCPK: GOOLF) is $0.0806 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 15:44:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Aquarius AI (GOOLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Aquarius AI.

Q

When is Aquarius AI (OTCPK:GOOLF) reporting earnings?

A

Aquarius AI does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Aquarius AI (GOOLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Aquarius AI.

Q

What sector and industry does Aquarius AI (GOOLF) operate in?

A

Aquarius AI is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.