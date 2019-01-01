ñol

Gentex
(NASDAQ:GNTX)
$26.78
-0.27[-1.00%]
At close: Sep 2
$27.0204
0.2404[0.90%]
After Hours: 5:05PM EDT
Day High/Low26.65 - 27.4152 Week High/Low26.16 - 36.65Open / Close27.28 / 26.78Float / Outstanding211.2M / 235.1M
Vol / Avg.777.5K / 1.1MMkt Cap6.3BP/E19.8950d Avg. Price28.16
Div / Yield0.48/1.77%Payout Ratio44.12EPS0.31Total Float211.2M

Gentex Stock (NASDAQ:GNTX), Dividends

Gentex issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Gentex generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

1.59%

Annual Dividend

$0.48

Last Dividend

Jul 8

Next Dividend

Oct 6
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert

Gentex Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Gentex (GNTX) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on August 31, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of October 6, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Gentex (GNTX) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Gentex ($GNTX) will be on October 19, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Gentex (GNTX) shares by October 7, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Gentex (GNTX) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Gentex (GNTX) will be on October 6, 2022 and will be $0.12

Q
What is the dividend yield for Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX)?
A

The most current yield for Gentex (GNTX) is 1.75% and is payable next on October 19, 2022

