Gentex Stock (NASDAQ:GNTX), Dividends

|Day High/Low26.65 - 27.41
|52 Week High/Low26.16 - 36.65
|Open / Close27.28 / 26.78
|Float / Outstanding211.2M / 235.1M
|Vol / Avg.777.5K / 1.1M
|Mkt Cap6.3B
|P/E19.89
|50d Avg. Price28.16
|Div / Yield0.48/1.77%
|Payout Ratio44.12
|EPS0.31
|Total Float211.2M
Gentex issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Gentex generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
Target’s next dividend was announced on August 31, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of October 6, 2022.
The next dividend payout for Gentex ($GNTX) will be on October 19, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Gentex (GNTX) shares by October 7, 2022
The next dividend for Gentex (GNTX) will be on October 6, 2022 and will be $0.12
The most current yield for Gentex (GNTX) is 1.75% and is payable next on October 19, 2022
Browse dividends on all stocks.