Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
American Caresource Holdings Inc is a publicly-traded provider of urgent and primary care services. It primarily operates approximately 13 urgent and primary care centers in the east and the southeastern United States. The company generally operates healthcare centers that offer an array of services for non-life-threatening medical conditions primarily to young and middle-aged adults. The group treats colds, influenzas, ear infections, hypertension and other routine medical conditions. It offers its services to healthcare companies, insurance companies, and self-funded organizations. Geographically the business activities of the firm are functioned through the region of United States.

Analyst Ratings

American Caresource Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy American Caresource (GNOW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of American Caresource (OTCEM: GNOW) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are American Caresource's (GNOW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for American Caresource.

Q

What is the target price for American Caresource (GNOW) stock?

A

There is no analysis for American Caresource

Q

Current Stock Price for American Caresource (GNOW)?

A

The stock price for American Caresource (OTCEM: GNOW) is $0.001 last updated Tue Nov 30 2021 15:20:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does American Caresource (GNOW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for American Caresource.

Q

When is American Caresource (OTCEM:GNOW) reporting earnings?

A

American Caresource does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is American Caresource (GNOW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for American Caresource.

Q

What sector and industry does American Caresource (GNOW) operate in?

A

American Caresource is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.