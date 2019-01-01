American Caresource Holdings Inc is a publicly-traded provider of urgent and primary care services. It primarily operates approximately 13 urgent and primary care centers in the east and the southeastern United States. The company generally operates healthcare centers that offer an array of services for non-life-threatening medical conditions primarily to young and middle-aged adults. The group treats colds, influenzas, ear infections, hypertension and other routine medical conditions. It offers its services to healthcare companies, insurance companies, and self-funded organizations. Geographically the business activities of the firm are functioned through the region of United States.