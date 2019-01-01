QQQ
Genomma Lab Internacional SAB de CV is a specialty and generic drug manufacturer. The company's stated goal is to improve and preserve the health and well-being of people through innovative, safe, and effective products. Genomma operates a wide variety of brands to serve different consumer needs, including pregnancy, pain medication, and deodorant. The company considers merger and acquisition investment as a potential component of its operational growth strategy for expanding its research, development, manufacturing, and marketing capabilities.

Genomma Lab Internacional Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Genomma Lab Internacional (GNMLF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Genomma Lab Internacional (OTCPK: GNMLF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Genomma Lab Internacional's (GNMLF) competitors?

A

Q

What is the target price for Genomma Lab Internacional (GNMLF) stock?

A

Q

Current Stock Price for Genomma Lab Internacional (GNMLF)?

A

The stock price for Genomma Lab Internacional (OTCPK: GNMLF) is $0.9398 last updated Fri Feb 18 2022 18:28:34 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Genomma Lab Internacional (GNMLF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Genomma Lab Internacional.

Q

When is Genomma Lab Internacional (OTCPK:GNMLF) reporting earnings?

A

Genomma Lab Internacional does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Genomma Lab Internacional (GNMLF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Genomma Lab Internacional.

Q

What sector and industry does Genomma Lab Internacional (GNMLF) operate in?

A

