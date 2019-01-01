QQQ
Getinge, headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, manufactures a wide range of products for use in acute care, surgical, and life sciences in the hospital, pharmaceutical, and research settings. The company reports in three segments: acute care therapies (63% of revenue), surgical workflows (27%), and life sciences (10%). Product areas include ventilators, surgical stents, life support systems, sterilizers, surgical tables, and sterile transfer systems. Getinge derives revenue from a broad geographic footprint, with the Americas accounting for 45% of sales (U.S. 33% of sales), Asia-Pacific 25%, and Europe, Middle East, and Africa the remaining 30%.


Getinge Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Getinge (GNGBF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Getinge (OTCPK: GNGBF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Getinge's (GNGBF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Getinge.

Q

What is the target price for Getinge (GNGBF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Getinge

Q

Current Stock Price for Getinge (GNGBF)?

A

The stock price for Getinge (OTCPK: GNGBF) is $38.886 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 17:19:37 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Getinge (GNGBF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Getinge.

Q

When is Getinge (OTCPK:GNGBF) reporting earnings?

A

Getinge does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Getinge (GNGBF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Getinge.

Q

What sector and industry does Getinge (GNGBF) operate in?

A

Getinge is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.