QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Gourmet Provisions International Corp franchises pizza and sub restaurants throughout the United States. The primary business activities of the company are franchising, conversions, and ownership and operation of pizza and sub shops. It also offers an express franchise targeting carts/kiosks and retail franchises for retailers. In addition, the company through its wholly-owned subsidiaries has expanded and diversified into other food lines.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Gourmet Provisions Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Gourmet Provisions (GMPR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Gourmet Provisions (OTCPK: GMPR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Gourmet Provisions's (GMPR) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Gourmet Provisions.

Q

What is the target price for Gourmet Provisions (GMPR) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Gourmet Provisions

Q

Current Stock Price for Gourmet Provisions (GMPR)?

A

The stock price for Gourmet Provisions (OTCPK: GMPR) is $0.0209 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:58:56 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Gourmet Provisions (GMPR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Gourmet Provisions.

Q

When is Gourmet Provisions (OTCPK:GMPR) reporting earnings?

A

Gourmet Provisions does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Gourmet Provisions (GMPR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Gourmet Provisions.

Q

What sector and industry does Gourmet Provisions (GMPR) operate in?

A

Gourmet Provisions is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.