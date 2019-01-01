QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/3.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.06 - 0.15
Mkt Cap
3.5B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
33.8B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
GOME Retail Holdings Ltd is an electrical appliance retailer operating in China and Hong Kong. Its products include audio and video electrical appliances, refrigerating and washing devices, telecommunications devices, and other electronic and technological devices. By geographical segment, the company divides its sales into Chinese regions--Beijing, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Xi'an, Jinan, Chengdu, and Shanghai--which account for slightly more than 40% of total sales. By product categories, revenue is split into air conditioning, refrigerator and washing machine, telecommunication, small white appliances, IT, digital, and others.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

GOME Retail Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy GOME Retail Holdings (GMELF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of GOME Retail Holdings (OTCPK: GMELF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are GOME Retail Holdings's (GMELF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for GOME Retail Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for GOME Retail Holdings (GMELF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for GOME Retail Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for GOME Retail Holdings (GMELF)?

A

The stock price for GOME Retail Holdings (OTCPK: GMELF) is $0.105 last updated Fri Feb 11 2022 18:51:26 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does GOME Retail Holdings (GMELF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for GOME Retail Holdings.

Q

When is GOME Retail Holdings (OTCPK:GMELF) reporting earnings?

A

GOME Retail Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is GOME Retail Holdings (GMELF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for GOME Retail Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does GOME Retail Holdings (GMELF) operate in?

A

GOME Retail Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.