GOME Retail Holdings Ltd is an electrical appliance retailer operating in China and Hong Kong. Its products include audio and video electrical appliances, refrigerating and washing devices, telecommunications devices, and other electronic and technological devices. By geographical segment, the company divides its sales into Chinese regions--Beijing, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Xi'an, Jinan, Chengdu, and Shanghai--which account for slightly more than 40% of total sales. By product categories, revenue is split into air conditioning, refrigerator and washing machine, telecommunication, small white appliances, IT, digital, and others.