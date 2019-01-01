ñol




GameStop
(NYSE:GME)
133.70
12.30[10.13%]
At close: Jun 2
135.20
1.50[1.12%]
After Hours: 7:43PM EDT
Day High/Low115.56 - 136.5
52 Week High/Low77.58 - 344.66
Open / Close119 / 134
Float / Outstanding67.1M / 76.3M
Vol / Avg.7M / 4.8M
Mkt Cap10.2B
P/E-
50d Avg. Price130.41
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-1.94
Total Float67.1M

GameStop (NYSE:GME), Dividends

GameStop issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash GameStop generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

13.0%

Annual Dividend

$1.52

Last Dividend

Mar 15, 2019
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

GameStop Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next GameStop (GME) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for GameStop. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.38 on March 29, 2019.

Q
What date did I need to own GameStop (GME) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for GameStop (GME). The last dividend payout was on March 29, 2019 and was $0.38

Q
How much per share is the next GameStop (GME) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for GameStop (GME). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.38 on March 29, 2019

Q
What is the dividend yield for GameStop (NYSE:GME)?
A

GameStop has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for GameStop (GME) was $0.38 and was paid out next on March 29, 2019.

