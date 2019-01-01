ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Corning
(NYSE:GLW)
36.53
1.09[3.08%]
At close: Jun 2
36.51
-0.0200[-0.05%]
After Hours: 4:33PM EDT
Day High/Low35.25 - 36.53
52 Week High/Low32.24 - 44.12
Open / Close35.5 / 36.51
Float / Outstanding750.6M / 844.6M
Vol / Avg.3.8M / 5.2M
Mkt Cap30.9B
P/E28.58
50d Avg. Price35.49
Div / Yield1.08/3.05%
Payout Ratio79.84
EPS0.69
Total Float750.6M

Corning (NYSE:GLW), Dividends

Corning issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Corning generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.99%

Annual Dividend

$1.08

Last Dividend

May 31
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Corning Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Corning (GLW) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Corning. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.27 on June 29, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Corning (GLW) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Corning ($GLW) will be on June 29, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Corning (GLW) shares by May 31, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Corning (GLW) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Corning (GLW) will be on May 27, 2022 and will be $0.27

Q
What is the dividend yield for Corning (NYSE:GLW)?
A

Corning has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Corning (GLW) was $0.27 and was paid out next on June 29, 2022.

Browse dividends on all stocks.