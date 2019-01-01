Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Galecto
Galecto Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Galecto (NASDAQ: GLTO) was reported by Credit Suisse on August 6, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for $7.00 expecting GLTO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 382.76% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Galecto (NASDAQ: GLTO) was provided by Credit Suisse, and Galecto maintained their outperform rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Galecto, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Galecto was filed on August 6, 2021 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around August 6, 2022.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Galecto (GLTO) rating was a maintained with a price target of $12.00 to $7.00. The current price Galecto (GLTO) is trading at is $1.45, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
Browse analyst ratings and price targets on all stocks.