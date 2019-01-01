Galp Energia SGPS (OTC:GLPEY), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 3
EPS
–
Quarterly Revenue
–
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$5.7B
Earnings History
Galp Energia SGPS Questions & Answers
When is Galp Energia SGPS (OTCPK:GLPEY) reporting earnings?
Galp Energia SGPS (GLPEY) is scheduled to report earnings on July 25, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 3, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Galp Energia SGPS (OTCPK:GLPEY)?
The Actual EPS was $0.13, which beat the estimate of $0.00.
What were Galp Energia SGPS’s (OTCPK:GLPEY) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $4.2B, which beat the estimate of $0K.
