There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Commercial Services & Supplies
Global Ecology Corp is engaged in the development, production and marketing of advanced waste remediation technologies that address universal environmental issues.These issues include organic soil revitalization, reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, solid waste remediation and point-of-use water purification solutions.

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Global Ecology Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Global Ecology (GLEC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Global Ecology (OTCEM: GLEC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Global Ecology's (GLEC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Global Ecology.

Q

What is the target price for Global Ecology (GLEC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Global Ecology

Q

Current Stock Price for Global Ecology (GLEC)?

A

The stock price for Global Ecology (OTCEM: GLEC) is $0.000001 last updated Tue Dec 14 2021 16:27:49 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Global Ecology (GLEC) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Global Ecology.

Q

When is Global Ecology (OTCEM:GLEC) reporting earnings?

A

Global Ecology does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Global Ecology (GLEC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Global Ecology.

Q

What sector and industry does Global Ecology (GLEC) operate in?

A

Global Ecology is in the Industrials sector and Commercial Services & Supplies industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.