GoldMining (AMEX:GLDG), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for GoldMining
GoldMining Questions & Answers
The latest price target for GoldMining (AMEX: GLDG) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on March 15, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $6.50 expecting GLDG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 420.00% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for GoldMining (AMEX: GLDG) was provided by HC Wainwright & Co., and GoldMining maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of GoldMining, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for GoldMining was filed on March 15, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around March 15, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest GoldMining (GLDG) rating was a maintained with a price target of $6.25 to $6.50. The current price GoldMining (GLDG) is trading at is $1.25, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
